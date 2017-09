Running , running , running!! 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️That's why we love preparation 😬🙈😅 #preperation #preseason #volleyball #olympiacos #greece #red

A post shared by Saskia Hippe (@sashi1991) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:49am PDT