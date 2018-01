📢Live Update Samir Nasri is free from Antalyaspor . Olympiacos meeting tonight with his agent . After Ben Arfa and Balotelli refuse , Nasri is new target of Greek champions 🇫🇷🇬🇷 #nasri #olympiakos #olympiacos

