Looking forward to this new chapter in my career with @fkqarabagh hopefully a successful year⚪️🔵 I want to wish @olympiacosfc all the best for this season! Good win with the national team yesterday and now all focus towards Monday's game against @dfb_team! #heianorge #azerbaijan #qarabag #olympiacos #teamelyounoussi

