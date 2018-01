Together with the Olympiacos family, I had the honour to visit ELPIDA, an association of friends of children with cancer. It was very inspiring to meet these strong kids and their families. I hope our visit brightened up their day! 🙏🏼 #ELPIDA #Olympiacos

A post shared by Bjorn Engels (@b.engels4) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:04am PST