2 steps more to bring 🏆 back home🔴🔴!!! Great win 3-0 yesterday!!!👊🏻💪🏻🤙🏻 #volleyball #redpower #peiraias #greekvolley #volley #final #athens #power #championship #team

A post shared by Dima Filippov (@filippovdima7) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:57am PDT